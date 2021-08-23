SC Lottery
Charleston Co. school board chair says district can't punish students who don't wear masks

Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Erick Mack said the district cannot punish students who do not wear masks.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Erick Mack said the district cannot punish students who do not wear masks.

Those comments were made during a school board meeting on Monday evening. Mack said the district will not deny access to students’ education if those rules aren’t followed, but wants parents to consider that their kids follow the rules.

Last week, the school board voted 8-1 to require students and staff to wear masks at Charleston County school facilities through Oct. 15.

According to Mack, that vote came from discussion during executive session with medical advice and legal advice as well as moving forward “with the best course of action” the board can take.

