Charleston County School Board meets on ESSER III funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is discussing how the district plans to spend $160 million in emergency federal funding.

The district is receiving that funding because of the COVID-19 pandemic through the Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

District staff members were set to lay out their draft plan for spending a total of $163 million. District officials have said they plan to allocate 90% of that money to its stakeholder priorities and to support students and teachers.

In addition to funding plans, the district was expected to provide an update on the start of the new school year.

Monday’s meeting will also be the first time there were be a public comment period since district leaders implemented a mask mandate in school buildings. That mandate was approved on Aug. 16 and will remain in effect at least through Oct. 15.

