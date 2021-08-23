SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County School Board meets on ESSER III funding

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is discussing how the district plans to spend $160 million in emergency federal funding.

The district is receiving that funding because of the COVID-19 pandemic through the Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

District staff members were set to lay out their draft plan for spending a total of $163 million. District officials have said they plan to allocate 90% of that money to its stakeholder priorities and to support students and teachers.

In addition to funding plans, the district was expected to provide an update on the start of the new school year.

Monday’s meeting will also be the first time there were be a public comment period since district leaders implemented a mask mandate in school buildings. That mandate was approved on Aug. 16 and will remain in effect at least through Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Erick Mack said the district cannot punish students...
Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
Students and teachers have entered the second week of school in the Lowcountry and masks are...
Community members gather for protest in support of masks at Berkeley Co. schools
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
A man charged with 10 counts of child pornography in Charleston County only had to spend three...
Man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor spends 3 days in jail