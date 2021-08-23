Charleston Music Hall to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Music Hall says it will require all fans to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for the illness.

The new rule will take effect on Sept. 5, the venue said on its website.

The proof of a negative COVID-19 test must have been conducted within 72 hours before they enter the hall. Otherwise, they must provide written proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

Those who are older than 12 and who have a valid medical restriction must take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours of entering the facility and provide written proof of a negative result.

“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the safest way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large,” the site states. “We believe it’s much better to take these precautions so we can enjoy shows together rather than go back to no shows at all.”

The site states a PCR or antigen test will be accepted as a qualifying diagnostic test if it is dated and time-stamped. At-home COVID-19 test results will only be accepted if there is a link to results that can be printed “from a medical platform,” the site states.

One is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the second dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after they receive the single-does Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additional COVID-19 policies may apply to shows on a case-by-case basis, the website states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.