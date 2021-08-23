SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: 3-D models wanted for science class at Stratford High School

Third year Stratford High School science teacher Alaina Gresh says she loves teaching anatomy...
Third year Stratford High School science teacher Alaina Gresh says she loves teaching anatomy and physiology. Gresh says the human body is one of the most intriguing fields of study.(Alaina Gresh)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Third year Stratford High School science teacher Alaina Gresh says she loves teaching anatomy and physiology. Gresh says the human body is one of the most intriguing fields of study.

She says many students are hands on learners and do so much better when they can visualize what they are being taught. To help, Gresh hopes to get several 3-D models to have in her classroom.

She’s requesting a brain model to help students visualize the structures of the brain when she teaches the nervous system unit. The model of an animal cell for her biology classes will help students review what they learned in biology.

She’s also looking to get lab materials and other activities to help enhance student learning in anatomy.

“I know my students would love to have more models in the classroom, and they would go to great use all of the time in my classroom,” Gresh said.

Gresh’s project on the Donors Choose website right now sits at needing $518. Currently all donations are currently being matched meaning the project now sits at only needing $259.

You our viewers can become a classroom champion right now by clicking on this link and donating.

All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for our area teachers.

You can Look for a new classroom champions to support every Monday on Live 5 News at 7:30.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Erick Mack said the district cannot punish students...
Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school board chair says district can’t punish students who don’t wear masks
VIDEO: Charleston County School Board meets on ESSER III funding
VIDEO: Charleston County School Board meets on ESSER III funding