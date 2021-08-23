Classroom Champions: 3-D models wanted for science class at Stratford High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Third year Stratford High School science teacher Alaina Gresh says she loves teaching anatomy and physiology. Gresh says the human body is one of the most intriguing fields of study.

She says many students are hands on learners and do so much better when they can visualize what they are being taught. To help, Gresh hopes to get several 3-D models to have in her classroom.

She’s requesting a brain model to help students visualize the structures of the brain when she teaches the nervous system unit. The model of an animal cell for her biology classes will help students review what they learned in biology.

She’s also looking to get lab materials and other activities to help enhance student learning in anatomy.

“I know my students would love to have more models in the classroom, and they would go to great use all of the time in my classroom,” Gresh said.

Gresh’s project on the Donors Choose website right now sits at needing $518. Currently all donations are currently being matched meaning the project now sits at only needing $259.

