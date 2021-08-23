Community members gather for protest in support of masks at Berkeley Co. schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students and teachers have entered the second week of school in the Lowcountry and masks are still a major topic of debate for parents. On Monday, a group of people in Berkeley County are responding to the anti-mask mandate protests we’ve already seen with a protest of their own.

This one is a plea for the school district to require masks.

About 15 to 20 parents, grandparents and other community members gathered at the Berkeley County Education Center to show their support of masks in schools. They said the only way to safely continue with in-person learning is by requiring masks.

The group said they are tired of how polarizing and political masks and mask mandates in schools have gotten. That is why they said it is time to protect students, teachers and staff within the Berkeley County School District through a mask mandate.

According to organizers, they have seen people in the area express their opinions who do not want masks in schools. They said it was time for the rest of the community to make their voices heard in support of masks.

“We want to make out voices heard just about care and concern for allowing our kids to stay in school,” said Tory Liferidge, a Berkeley County pastor who was at the event. “That’s our number one priority. We know that COVID, the cases are rising. But it’s the quarantining, it’s the logistics that the school districts are facing. So we want to say, ‘What can we do to ensure our kids can stay in school in a healthy way?’”

According to a release from organizers, they plan to have more protests in the future.

In response to the demonstration Monday, officials with the Berkeley County School District released the following statement:

“BCSD leaders respect the free speech and assembly rights of the organizers and participants.

Per 1.108. (SDE: Mask Mandate Prohibition): No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy.

