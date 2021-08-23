Deputies ask public’s help finding man wanted for attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep an eye out for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Malcolm Tyre Kinloch, 29, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a stolen firearm, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

A wanted poster released by the sheriff’s office states that Kinloch should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say people should not approach Kinloch under any circumstances.

For immediate assistance, the sheriff’s office say citizens should call dispatch at 843-743-7200. For non-urgent assistance, they say to contact Master Deputy Rissanen at 843-529-7391, or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

