SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies ask public’s help finding man wanted for attempted murder

Malcolm Tyre Kinloch
Malcolm Tyre Kinloch(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep an eye out for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Malcolm Tyre Kinloch, 29, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a stolen firearm, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

A wanted poster released by the sheriff’s office states that Kinloch should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say people should not approach Kinloch under any circumstances.

For immediate assistance, the sheriff’s office say citizens should call dispatch at 843-743-7200. For non-urgent assistance, they say to contact Master Deputy Rissanen at 843-529-7391, or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Don’t fill up just yet: Gas prices dropping in SC
School officials released two videos on the school’s Facebook saying that teachers were testing...
Berkeley Preparatory Academy switches to ‘mobile classroom experience’
A sewage issue is affecting water service at the Bonds-Wilson Campus, which includes Academic...
Sewage issue sends students at 2 Charleston County schools home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Preparatory Academy moves so mobile learning