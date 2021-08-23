Don’t fill up just yet: Gas prices dropping in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows state gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy says the average price of gas in South Carolina is $2.84 per gallon Monday.

Price reports show gas prices in the state are 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 91.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.49 per gallon while the most expensive station was priced at $3.55 per gallon. Monday’s gas prices showed a difference of $1.06 per gallon across the state.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, and GasBuddy says it is averaging at $3.14 per gallon Monday. They say the national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 96.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in COVID-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as COVID unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single day declines in the national average in nearly three years. The good news won’t end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don’t absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week.”

