Dorchester Co. requiring masks in all public buildings

DORECHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is reinstating their mask requirements for county office buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Dorchester County officials say that the county will reinstate a mask requirement inside all county buildings for employees, vendors, and visitors regardless of vaccination status starting Monday.

Officials justify the decision, citing the increased community spread of COVID-19 and impacts to the county workforce and community. They say they will continue to implement mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of germs in county buildings.

Signage regarding the mask requirement will be posted at all public entrances to county buildings.

Dorchester County sent a release saying the reinstatement of the mask requirement aligns with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It ended saying Dorchester County will continue to closely monitor the impacts of COVID-19 to its workforce and the community.

