Dorchester District Two officials say four employees have died recently

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in recent days. The district did not release the names of the deceased employees or the cause of death.

However on Sunday, SC for ED reported that three DD2 employees died last week of COVID. According to SC for ED, Clair Baisley taught at Knightsville Elementary, Carla White was a cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School, and Beth Collins was a coach at Summerville High School.

Currently, it is not known how the fourth employee died.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with these families,” district officials said on Monday. “The school district is focused on providing support for the families of these employees as well as members of their school and department families during this difficult time.”

“Dorchester School District Two continues to monitor and prioritize the health and welfare of our students and staff members with safety measures being followed in schools,” Dorchester District 2 officials said. “We want to assure members of the district family that all available measures are in place as we monitor health situations within our community.”

Scott Baisley, Clair’s husband, said his wife fought the virus for three weeks before losing her fight.

“My heart is destroyed right now,” Baisley said on Sunday. “She gave birth to our son at 34 weeks during her battle with COVID and never got to hold him. Please wake up and realize the urgency in following safe protocols. The doctors are not against us.”

Scott said Clair wore her mask everywhere and was diligent in keeping sanitized.

“She was otherwise healthy and there was no explanation for why this awful disease affected her so badly,” Scott said. “She fought for 3 weeks before losing her fight. Wear the mask.”

Scott said Clair was not vaccinated against the virus due to her pregnancy. Before Clair got sick, her doctors at the time told both of them that there was not enough data to say one way or the other if the vaccines were safe for pregnant women, Scott said.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an update on the safety of the vaccine and pregnant women while Clair was in the hospital, according to Scott.

