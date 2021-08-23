Firefighter groups want Isle of Palms fire chief position filled

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of firefighters on the Isle of Palms are airing their grievances because they say a new fire chief hasn’t been hired in over eight months.

The Professional FireFighters Association of South Carolina and the Isle of Palms Professional FireFighters Association are holding a news conference to demand the city fill its vacant Fire Chief position.

The PFFASC says the Isle of Palms Fire Chief position has been open for more than eight months. Not only do they accuse the city of being in violation of ordinance, but they say their inaction has put residents, visitors and firefighters in danger.

The ordinance which the firefighters association says the Isle of Palms City Administrator failed to follow is Ordinance 2-2-2. They say the ordinance requires the city council appoint a Chief of the Fire Department. Instead, they say the administrator created a new position that encompassed multiple previous jobs.

The PFFASC says the city administrator had over 70 candidates to choose from, but instead created a role called the “Director of Public Safety” and promoted the Chief of Police. Firefighters say the former Chief of Police, and now current Director of Public Safety, doesn’t have any fire department experience or qualifying certifications.

To address their issue, the PFFASC and IOPPFFA say they will be hosting a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

