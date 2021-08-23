Jasper County School District says high school reverting to virtual learning, citing COVID-19 cases

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Jasper County School District have announced that Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School will be reverting to virtual learning citing an increased number of COVID-19 positive cases.

District officials said the virtual learning will be from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, and they will the re-evaluate the matter at the end of the week.

The announcement was made on Sunday when the district reported a “dramatic escalation” of COVID case rates in recent weeks. School officials cited county-wide data that showed nearly 1,200 cases per 100,000 population, which they reported as six times higher than the rate when schools opened last Fall.

“As schools opened this past week, we have seen a proportionately increasing number of test-positive COVID cases in students and faculty - presently we have 24 documented infections, along with 96 children and staff in quarantine,” the district said. “Our football team, volleyball team and cheerleader squad area all quarantined as the result of team member positive tests.”

The district also said that there are school-wide exposures that have gone unrecognized through “inevitable athlete-student and faculty/staff interactions.”

“Given these considerations we have elected to pause in-school learning in the high school (Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School), this week (August 23-27, 2021), where the largest number of infections and quarantines have occurred,” the district said. “The pause will allow us to establish the true prevalence of infection in the school community, and to complete the contact tracing to identify other potential spreaders in and outside of the school environment.”

The district will also be expanding the capacity of their on-site rapid testing facility.

