Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry public schools have released their COVID-19 case numbers.

Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing case numbers in the hundreds.

Berkeley County, Dorchester District 2 and Colleton county all went back to school last Monday, while Charleston County, Dorchester District 4 and Georgetown County went back last Wednesday.

Of the schools that went back last Monday, Berkeley County is reporting 54 staff and 198 students testing positive for COVID-19.

In the past seven days, Colleton County says six staff and 36 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19. They say they have also quarantined 386 students for possible exposures.

Dorchester School District 2 which has also been in session for a full week is reporting 31 staff and 223 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. They say they have quarantined 471 students for fear of possible transmission.

Of the schools that went back Wednesday, Charleston County is reporting that a cumulative 137 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed between both students and staff.

The Georgetown County School District says nine staff and 60 students have tested positive for COVID. They say they have also quarantined 791 students for contact tracing.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports Dorchester School District 4′s numbers and so far they say there have been 42 staff cases and 324 student cases. They say they have quarantined 771 students, the most in the Lowcountry.

DHEC also reports Williamsburg County’s COVID numbers and so far the department says the district has had zero COVID cases among both students and staff alike.

