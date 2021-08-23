SC Lottery
‘Murder hornet’ nest found in Washington state

By KOMO Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLAINE, Wash. (KOMO) - Entomologists have found the first Asian giant hornet nest of the year in a rural area of Washington state. They plan to eradicate the nest as soon as possible.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture found the nest Thursday morning near the city of Blaine. Researchers earlier captured three hornets, fitted them with tracking devices and let them go. They followed one of those tagged back to the nest.

The nest was located about a quarter-mile from where a resident reported seeing one of the hornets earlier this month.

“So, we will be working over the next few days to formulate a plan for the removal of that nest,” said Karla Salp with WSDA.

State entomologists hope to eradicate the nest as soon as this week.

Just a few Asian giant hornets, also known as “murder hornets,” can kill hundreds of honeybees in a matter of hours. Multiple stings from them can kill a person.

It’s unclear if this new nest is an offshoot from the one that was removed last October, but DNA testing is planned to answer that question.

“There’s definitely the possibility that there are other nests out there, and we are proceeding as if there are,” Salp said.

Researchers say they found this nest early in the season, likely before the queen produces any more queens that would fly off to establish other colonies. That means time is on their side to take the nest out.

If left unchecked, the giant hornets’ appetite for honeybees could ultimately threaten crops that depend on bees for pollination.

“We don’t want to find out the hard way that it really is impacting agriculture,” Salp said.

If you think you may have seen an Asian giant hornet, you are encouraged to report the sighting to your state agriculture department.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

