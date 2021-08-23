SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Officials announced the new policy Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus.

The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
A sewage issue is affecting water service at the Bonds-Wilson Campus, which includes Academic...
Sewage issue sends students at 2 Charleston County schools home
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods