Police searching for vehicle, suspect involved in Goose Creek killing

On Monday, investigators released pictures of a dark colored, 4-door sedan that they say was involved in the homicide.
On Monday, investigators released pictures of a dark colored, 4-door sedan that they say was involved in the homicide.(GCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help for information regarding a homicide in Goose Creek. It happened on Aug. 10 at a home on the 300 block of Anne Street.

On Monday, investigators released pictures of a dark colored, 4-door sedan that they say was involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call police at (843) 863-5200, Sgt. Moree at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2356 or email at cmoree@cityofgoosecreek.com

You can also call (843) 554-1111 if you want to remain anonymous.

The victim, 23-year-old Danta Jones of Goose Creek, died at a hospital where he had been taken after the shooting.

Goose Creek Police Capt. James Brown said police responded to the area at 4:35 p.m. after dispatchers received a 911 call about shots fired. The caller told dispatchers a man was bleeding at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive.

