Rain chance decreases for the new work/school week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rain chance will be on the decrease as we start out the new work and school week. Despite a cloudy start, fewer showers and storms are expected today as we get a brief break from the rainy weather pattern we had over the weekend. Clouds will give way to sunshine today with a few showers and storms possible this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Moisture will begin increasing again Tuesday with scattered showers and storms most numerous on Wednesday as an upper level low passes by to our south. The rain chance should decrease again Thursday but a few storms will stay in the forecast through the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Henri will start moving out of the Northeast later today and will dissipate as it moves back into the Atlantic Ocean. Elsewhere, there are two tropical waves we’ll watch this week. One in the Atlantic and one in the Caribbean that both have a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

