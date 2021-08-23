RiverDogs End Homestand with 10-4 Loss to Fireflies

Charleston, SC - The Columbia Fireflies put eight runs on the board in the second inning and cruised the rest of the way to a 10-4 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was played in front of 4,009 fans. In the ninth inning, Alika Williams singled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, the third-longest streak in the Low-A East this season.

The fateful second inning began with three straight walks from RiverDogs starter Audry Lugo. With the bases loaded, Enrique Valdez rolled a double through the left side of the infield to give the Fireflies (45-51) a 2-0 lead. An infield single from Jean Ramirez plated another run prior to a pair of run-scoring fielder’s choice groundouts. Later in the frame, Juan Carlos Negret extended the lead to 8-0 with a booming three-run home run to left field.

The RiverDogs (67-29) scored their first runs of the game and threatened to do more damage in the fifth inning. Two singles and a Columbia error loaded the bases for the top of the order. Osleivis Basabe drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Williams added another with a fielder’s choice bouncer to short. However, with the bases loaded, Diego Infante struck out to end the threat with the score 8-2.

The Fireflies pushed the lead back to eight with an RBI single from Gage Hughes and a wild pitch from Graeme Stinson that allowed a runner to score from third. Charleston pulled within 10-4 in the eighth on a bases loaded walk by Johan Lopez and a wild pitch that scored a run, but Basabe struck out with three men on base to close the frame.

Lugo went just 1.1 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on two hits and walked three. Seth Johnson followed with 3.2 innings, giving up three unearned runs on three hits while striking out seven. Stinson surrendered a pair of runs in 2.0 innings on the hill. Jose Lopez and Joe LaSorsa finished the game with a scoreless inning each. Tanner Murray and Jonathan Embry each had two hits for the RiverDogs. Charleston outhit Columbia 8-6.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs inducted two new members into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame in a ceremony on the field prior to Sunday’s game. The 2021 inductees were former Citadel standout and Blue Jays draft pick Rhame B. “Chip” Cannon and longtime youth baseball coach Oscar “Frizz” Fordham.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off and return to action in Augusta on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday’s game will be the opening contest of a 12-game road trip.