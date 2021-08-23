SC Lottery
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

DHEC provides the latest new case and death counts from COVID-19 on a 48-hour delay, which it says insures more time to verify the numbers. It only releases that data on weekdays, meaning Mondays include the release of three days’ worth of information, from the previous Thursday through Saturday.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday3,5911,0114,602
Friday3,9631,0485,011
Saturday3,1244163,540
TOTAL10,6782,47513,153

The data also listed a total of 102 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday25546
Friday141327
Saturday36945
TOTAL7527102

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 22 deaths, 20 were confirmed and two were being investigated as probable.

Of the confirmed deaths, Dorchester County reported the most with six. Beaufort County reported five. Charleston County reported four. Berkeley, Colleton and Georgetown Counties each reported two deaths.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 32,951 tests with a 12.7% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 695,489 cases, including 565,618 confirmed and 129.808 probable cases; and 10,314 deaths, including 9,064 confirmed and 1,250 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 9 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

