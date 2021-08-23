Sewage issue sends students at 2 Charleston County schools home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Charleston County students have been sent home Monday because of an off-campus sewage problem.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said the problem is affecting water on the Bonds-Wilson Campus, which includes Academic Magnet High School and the Charleston County School of the Arts.

Pruitt said the students will continue the instructional day from home while crews work to correct the sewage issue.

It is not yet clear how long repairs will take or when water service is expected to be restored on campus.

