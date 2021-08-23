Showers and storms remain in the forecast over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few isolated showers and storms will continue for the rest of the evening into the overnight hours. Warm and muggy with evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the 70s overnight. Moisture will begin increasing again Tuesday with showers and storms most widespread Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level low passes by to our south. The rain chance should decrease again Friday but a few storms will stay in the forecast through the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Henri will depart the Northeast later today and will dissipate as it moves back into the Atlantic Ocean. Elsewhere, there are three tropical waves we’ll watch this week. Two in the Atlantic and one in the Caribbean that all have a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days. Should a system be named, the next name is Ida.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Isolated Rain/Storms. Evening Temperatures in the 80s, Falling into the 70s Overnight.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 76.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.