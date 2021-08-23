South Carolina Aquarium requiring visitors to wear masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium will require visitors to wear masks.

Officials say the requirement begins on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and involves all guests over the age of 2 to wear a face mask at all times while visiting the aquarium regardless of vaccination status.

“Masks help protect our guests and staff who are unable to be vaccinated, including children under 12,” aquarium officials said. “We would like to thank you, our members, for your continued support!”

