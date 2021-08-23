Trial underway for former Fort Jackson soldier accused of assaulting Black man in viral video

SC Lottery
Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April incident.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial for a former Fort Jackson soldier accused of assaulting a man in a now viral video is heading into day two.

Jonathan Pentland is being charged with third degree assault and battery after the April incident.

On the first day of the trial several people took the stand to explain what happened. The victim stated he minded his own business before Pentland approached him.

Pentland said in the proceedings that “at no time was I trying to hurt him,” according to the Post and Courier.

The trial resumes on Monday where more bystanders are expected to take the stand.

Pentland faces a penalty of up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

