SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Widow begs for return of husband’s ashes stolen in store break-in

By KARE Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - A Minneapolis widow is asking for the return of her husband’s ashes after they were stolen out of the print shop they founded together.

Erin White lost her 44-year-old husband, Paul White, five months ago. In a way, she lost him again just last weekend when someone stole the urn containing his ashes from the Minneapolis screen printing shop they started together.

“We were coming in because it’s a busy time of year, getting state fair orders for some customers. Paul’s sister showed up to open the shop on Sunday afternoon, and we found out it had been broken into,” White said.

Erin White lost her 44-year-old husband, Paul White, five months ago. In a way, she lost him...
Erin White lost her 44-year-old husband, Paul White, five months ago. In a way, she lost him again when someone stole the urn containing his ashes from the Minneapolis screen printing shop they started together.(Source: Family photos, KARE via CNN)

A busted door started a panic, so Paul’s sister called White, who soon realized her husband’s urn had been taken along with a couple of printers and a computer.

“Losing him was like out of the blue one night, he was gone, and we never would have thought at 44, he would leave us. We never thought we would come in on a Sunday morning, and he was gone again,” White said.

They reported the theft to police.

A neighboring business pulled their security camera video, which shows a man who somehow got in a loading dock door and made his way to White’s print shop.

Police confirm the man in the video is someone they want to talk to.

Recent burglary at local screen print shop at 4xx Taft St NE. The burglar also took an urn containing ashes of sentimental value. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSrxUdzlDbl

Posted by 2nd Pct Minneapolis Crime Watch & Information on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

As for White, she isn’t asking for revenge or seeking retaliation. She just wants her husband, whom she already lost once, not to be someone she has to permanently lose again.

“I just want him back. I just want someone, if anyone sees it or knows the guy or can talk to him or whatever and just say drop them somewhere, give them to someone who can bring them to us,” White said. “They matter. It’s a human being’s life that was taken in a way that just shouldn’t be done.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are investigating an incident at...
Mt. Pleasant police officers responding to incident at Moultrie Plaza
Lakeside Animal Rescue says two foster puppies have been recovered after being stolen along...
Stolen puppies recovered, safe at a shelter
Summerville police say one person has been arrested after officers responded to a report of...
One person arrested after police respond to report of gun being fired at Summerville neighborhood

Latest News

The Professional FireFighters Association of South Carolina and the Isle of Palms Professional...
Firefighter groups want Isle of Palms fire chief position filled
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri hurls rain as system settles atop swamped Northeast
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US-led Kabul airlift accelerates but still hampered by chaos
Dorchester County officials say that the county will reinstate a mask requirement inside all...
Dorchester Co. requiring masks in all public buildings
A week after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the situation at the capital's airport...
More than 20,000 waiting for evacuation near Kabul airport