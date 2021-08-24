SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

ACLU suing SC following McMaster’s ban on school mask mandates

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/WCSC) - The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates.

The lawsuit argues the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools and disproportionately impacts students with underlying health conditions or disabilities, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19.

South Carolina legislators included a provision in the state’s general budget that prevented school districts from using state funding to mandate masks in schools.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
Infectious disease experts are urging people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19...
‘It’s beyond time’ to get vaccinated as Delta variant cases increase, expert says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tech support company’s Charleston Co. investment expected to bring 1,200 new jobs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ACLU suing SC following McMaster’s ban on school mask mandates