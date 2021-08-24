SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Afghans find refuge on-base in America

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Military leaders describe the daily evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, transplanting thousands of refugees into the United States, as ‘fluid and complex.’ It’s unclear where in the country the refugees will put down roots, but they’re beginning their new lives in America on four domestic military bases.

Bringing few belongings with them, thousands of refugees are temporarily living at Fort Lee in Virginia, Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, Fort Bliss in Texas, and New Jersey’s Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Pentagon spokespeople said efforts are underway with national security and refugee resettlement organizations to help individuals get permanently settled in homes.

”All of this progress stems from the teamwork and professionalism, especially of our inner agencies partners here in the states,” said Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor.

Leaders have not said which areas are most likely to receive the new residents.

The mass evacuation comes in the wake of Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban. The Taliban quickly regained control of the country after the U.S. began withdrawing troops.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) said he applauds the efforts of the military personnel to help refugees, but that the mass evacuations adds to the international crises President Joe Biden has on his plate.

”They’re wanting to put them around. The problem is, we have all the crisis at the border nobody wants to talk about anymore,” he said.

As part of the relocation process, White House officials said all evacuees, including Americans, are being flown to “third party countries in Europe and Asia.”

Once there, refuges are undergoing extensive security screenings and being tested for COVID-19 before shipping out for one of the four military bases in the U.S.

White House officials said there is planning underway to offer coronavirus vaccines to refugees.

Pentagon spokespeople said additional military bases may be selected to receive and process refugees.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal
The residents in the Cedar Creek area say that 18-wheeler trucks frequently get stuck after...
Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.
A Berkeley County mother said two of her young children are currently battling COVID-19....
Berkeley Co. mother urging community to follow protocols as her children battle COVID
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
The Citadel is requiring face masks to be worn at all its campus buildings. According to school...
The Citadel requiring face masks at all academic buildings