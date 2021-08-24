SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort Co. School District hears from more than 70 speakers at meeting for masking in schools

Beaufort Co. School District hears from more than 70 speakers at meeting for masking in schools
Beaufort Co. School District hears from more than 70 speakers at meeting for masking in schools
By Bria Bolden
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Board of Education was burning the midnight oil Monday night. They’re trying to decide if students will be required to wear masks in schools.

If approved, it would go against South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s proviso preventing school districts from mandating masks.

After an executive meeting, the board voted to table the motion until the Supreme Court rules on the case that is currently pending on masking in schools. The motion passed 9-2.

The meeting went on for more than six hours. The board heard from more than 70 speakers, some dialed in over the phone but a majority of them came in person.

The board met with public health experts while in executive session, then heard from the community.

Beaufort County parents, children and more shared what they think is best for kids in Beaufort County Schools.

“Yes COVID is dangerous we didn’t ask for this but we have to be able to come together as a group of people to decide what is best,” said one speaker.

“Why are we wasting our time putting masks on children? If you are really concerned about life and really are compassionate want to help grandma, than you should be doing something to help the elderly,” said another speaker.

According to the CDC, when you wear a mask, you protect others‚ like the elderly, as well as yourself. Some speakers threatened the district with legal action if they put a mask mandate in place.

“I can tell you myself, I will take legal action against everyone up here. That’s all I have to say.”

Homeschooled high school senior Jesse Castrinos wants parents to have the choice when it comes to wearing a mask.

“I as a high school have to take multiple tests to apply to college such as the ACT and the SAT to go to college and I have to go into public schools to take those tests. What I don’t want is the government interfering with our healthcare system mandating masks for students when I think it should be the parent’s choice,” said Castrinos.

Christina Roberts has four children in district schools - three of them are living with autism. She believes a masking requirement is the only way to keep children safe.

“I was given the privilege to be their mom and it’s a privilege, it’s not a right and because it’s a privilege, my privilege is to protect them. If I am supposed to wear this is to protect them, then that’s what I am going to do,” said Roberts.

You can watch the full board meeting below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Malcolm Tyre Kinloch
Deputies ask public’s help finding man wanted for attempted murder

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
The Charleston County School District is preparing to submit its plans for how to spend more...
Charleston Co. School District to submit draft plan for $163 million in ESSER funding
VIDEO: Dorchester District Two School Board says no mask mandate, ‘will abide by the law’
VIDEO: Dorchester District Two School Board says no mask mandate, ‘will abide by the law’
DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer says full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is...
Some SC residents still skeptical of COVID vaccine despite full FDA authorization