Berkeley Co. mother urging community to follow protocols as her children battle COVID

By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County mother said two of her young children are currently battling COVID-19. Stephanie Fischer said watching her daughters fight the virus makes her want to urge everyone to do their part now to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fischer’s 2-year-old, Sarah, and 7-year-old, Reagan, luckily only have mild symptoms, but she knows other children might not be as lucky. Her youngest feels the worst with a sore throat, stuffy nose and fever that won’t subside on its own, only with medicine.

But Fischer thinks she will recover soon.

Fischer shared that she hears a lot about COVID numbers, the number of COVID cases in schools and of children with COVID in the hospital, but said these children and their families aren’t just numbers. Now, she knows that personally.

According to Fischer, community members as well as schools have gotten lax about COVID protocols. She believes people still really need to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus like they did back in 2020.

“I think that selflessness, compassion, sympathy and putting yourself in someone else’s shoes is imperative,” Fischer said. “If somebody could lose their life from a virus, and you have even the 1% chance, even a tiny chance to prevent that just by wearing a mask, why wouldn’t you?”

Fischer’s daughters are fortunately on the mend, but other children in the Lowcountry are really struggling with the virus.

We checked in with MUSC, and officials said there are seven pediatric patients at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for COVID. Three are in the pediatric intensive care unit with one of those patients on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

