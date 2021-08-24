Berkeley High School football team in quarantine
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District officials have confirmed the Berkeley High School football team is in a quarantine because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
“The Berkeley High football family has been impacted by positive COVID-19 reports and presumed close contact identifications,” District spokesman Brian Troutman said.
The school’s B-team, junior varsity and varsity football practices and games will be suspended until Aug. 30, he said.
