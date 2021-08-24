SC Lottery
Berkeley High School football team in quarantine

Berkeley County School District officials say the Berkeley High School football teams are under...
Berkeley County School District officials say the Berkeley High School football teams are under a quarantine until Aug. 30.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District officials have confirmed the Berkeley High School football team is in a quarantine because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

“The Berkeley High football family has been impacted by positive COVID-19 reports and presumed close contact identifications,” District spokesman Brian Troutman said.

The school’s B-team, junior varsity and varsity football practices and games will be suspended until Aug. 30, he said.

