The Citadel requiring face masks at all academic buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel is requiring face masks to be worn at all its academic buildings starting on Wednesday, Aug. 25. According to school officials, the protocol is temporary and will be reviewed on Sept. 7.

The mask mandate applies to cadets, students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status in the following locations:

All academic buildings and classrooms

Mark Clark Hall

Summerall Chapel

Daniel Library

School officials said masks are not required outdoors, in barracks or in any facility not described above, and supervisors are authorized to utilize discretion to require their employees to wear masks in close contact or indoor settings.

“In order to achieve the goal of normal operations, The Citadel is seeking 85% immunity campus-wide,” school officials said. “These temporary measures and an increase in campus-wide vaccination rates will help the college achieve the objective of normal operations.”

