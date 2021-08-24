SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

The Citadel requiring face masks at all academic buildings

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel is requiring face masks to be worn at all its academic buildings starting on Wednesday, Aug. 25. According to school officials, the protocol is temporary and will be reviewed on Sept. 7.

The mask mandate applies to cadets, students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status in the following locations:

  • All academic buildings and classrooms
  • Mark Clark Hall
  • Summerall Chapel
  • Daniel Library

School officials said masks are not required outdoors, in barracks or in any facility not described above, and supervisors are authorized to utilize discretion to require their employees to wear masks in close contact or indoor settings.

“In order to achieve the goal of normal operations, The Citadel is seeking 85% immunity campus-wide,” school officials said. “These temporary measures and an increase in campus-wide vaccination rates will help the college achieve the objective of normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

The residents in the Cedar Creek area say that 18-wheeler trucks frequently get stuck after...
Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.
A Berkeley County mother said two of her young children are currently battling COVID-19....
Berkeley Co. mother urging community to follow protocols as her children battle COVID
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: County considers Highway 41 expansion project
VIDEO: Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.
VIDEO: Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.