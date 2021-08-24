County considers Highway 41 expansion project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council is taking up the Highway 41 Expansion Alternative proposal. This new plan was introduced earlier this month and billed as a compromise between what the engineers want and what the community wants. However, the compromise isn’t sitting well with some community members.

The intersection at Highway 41 and US 17 is massively congested during rush hour, and Charleston County officials say it’s only going to get worse as expansion in the area continues.

The proposed alternative saves businesses and homes from being relocated but it still takes some right-of-way land away from the Seven Mile community that has fought the project since 2017.

The new roads are projected to alleviate congestion, but not as much as the engineers would like. Typically, they aim to have roads designed address capacity issues for the next 20 years. This compromise would make the project obsolete in 15.

George Freeman is the director of community activity at the Community Action Group for Encouragement. They oppose the project and have pitched an alternative. Freeman says it needs to be the new communities that have caused the traffic to bear the brunt of the project.

“Oh there’s no kind of creating - they are the problem and they refuse to be part of the solution,” Freeman said. “As I stated earlier, the road into Highway 17 and the Seven Mile community has been widened two times. We are talking about widening a road one time near Dunes West and the Dunes West Community and the Park West Community. They do not want this.

The county looked at CAGE’s alternative and found that it would not address the traffic problems as well. If approved the project would break ground in 2025 and cost around $150 million.

