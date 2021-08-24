SC Lottery
Deputies: Man, woman shot dead in Georgetown Co.

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of two people in the county.

Deputies first reported the possibility of a shooting on Sutton Road at 11:27 p.m. Monday.

By 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that two people, a man and woman, had died from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the shooting was first reported to them shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, and the two people shot were residents of the Sutton Road home where they were found.

The woman was found dead on the scene, but deputies say the man was still alive and seriously wounded when they arrived. He was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital, but the sheriff’s office says he was later pronounced dead there.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and they want anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 843-546-5101.

