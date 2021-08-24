Disney on Ice is coming to the N. Charleston Coliseum

SC Lottery
Organizers say this production will inspire families to make memories they will treasure forever.
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Coliseum is hosting Disney on Ice this fall.

Coliseum officials want people to grab their mouse ears and get ready for Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends.

The shows are scheduled to run at the North Charleston Coliseum from Oct. 28 until Oct. 31. Organizers say this production will inspire families to make memories they will treasure forever.

The Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends show is about Mickey Mouse being joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday. Officials say those will be available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Aug. 31. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased on the Disney on Ice website.

Showtimes are below:

DayMorningMatineeEvening
ThursdayNoneNone7 p.m.
FridayNoneNone7 p.m.
Saturday10:30 a.m.2:30 p.m.6:30 p.m.
Sunday11 a.m.NoneNone

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

