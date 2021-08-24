Dorchester District Two School Board says no mask mandate, ‘will abide by the law’

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District Two School Board says there will be no mask mandates for the district’s schools at this time.

Chairwoman Gail Hughes says they don’t know what the right thing to do is so they’re going to continue to do what they’re mandated to do. In addition, Superintendent Joe Pye said they will “abide by the law.”

During public comment, some parents called for a choice in the matter, saying there is a need for a mask mandate. Teachers also spoke and said there were not any safety measures at schools such as temperature checks, social distancing and plexiglass.

Stay with www.Live5News.com for more on this developing news.

#RIGHTNOW Dorchester 2 School District is meeting for their board meeting.



Chairwoman Gail Hughes says they don’t know what the right thing to do is so they’re going to continue to do what they’re mandated to do. As of now, NO mask mandate. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/hazNiphSvj — Paola Tristan Arruda (@PaolaTArruda) August 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.