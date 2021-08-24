Downtown Charleston crane collapse investigation could take days

SC Lottery
By Jared Kofsky
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Ohio-based concrete construction company is investigating after a crane collapsed in downtown Charleston on Monday afternoon.

The mobile crane was positioned at the construction site of a future apartment complex along Meeting Street, near the I-26 off-ramp.  It was carrying a load of concrete at the time, according to Jeff Anderle of Donley’s which was operating the crane.

Anderle said work is suspended so an investigation can take place, and the crane can be lifted.  He estimated it could take a couple of days.

No injuries were reported, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

