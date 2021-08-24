SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighters investigate electrical fire at N. Charleston gym

Firefighters say an electrical appliance's failure likely caused a fire at Planet Fitness...
Firefighters say an electrical appliance's failure likely caused a fire at Planet Fitness Tuesday morning at Northwoods Mall.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded early Tuesday to a fire at a Planet Fitness location.

Fire crews were dispatched to the gym inside Northwoods Mall for a fire alarm at approximately 7:19 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.

A 911 caller reported a fire in the electrical room.

The first firefighters on the scene reported light smoke inside Planet Fitness and an activated sprinkler head in an electrical room, Julazadeh said. The sprinkler extinguished the fire, which investigators believe was likely caused by an electrical appliance failing, overheating and igniting.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the gym will be closed while electrical equipment is replaced.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston

Latest News

The two left eastbound lanes of I-26 were blocked near Aviation Avenue because of a crash.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two lanes of I-26 at Aviation
The South Carolina Governor’s Office says the IT company is making an initial investment of...
Tech support provider’s Charleston Co. investment to bring 1,200 new jobs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project nears contract bidding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.