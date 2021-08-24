Firefighters investigate electrical fire at N. Charleston gym

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded early Tuesday to a fire at a Planet Fitness location.

Fire crews were dispatched to the gym inside Northwoods Mall for a fire alarm at approximately 7:19 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.

A 911 caller reported a fire in the electrical room.

The first firefighters on the scene reported light smoke inside Planet Fitness and an activated sprinkler head in an electrical room, Julazadeh said. The sprinkler extinguished the fire, which investigators believe was likely caused by an electrical appliance failing, overheating and igniting.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the gym will be closed while electrical equipment is replaced.

