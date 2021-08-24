SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two lanes of I-26 at Aviation

The two left eastbound lanes of I-26 were blocked near Aviation Avenue because of a crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash near Aviation Avenue blocked two eastbound lanes of traffic Tuesday morning.

The crash, near mile marker 211, was reported at 8:44 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No injuries have been reported, but traffic cameras showed a large backup because of the blocked lanes.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

