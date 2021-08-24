FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks two lanes of I-26 at Aviation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash near Aviation Avenue blocked two eastbound lanes of traffic Tuesday morning.

The crash, near mile marker 211, was reported at 8:44 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No injuries have been reported, but traffic cameras showed a large backup because of the blocked lanes.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.