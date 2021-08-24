Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project nears contract bidding

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A traffic relief project in West Ashley is one step closer to beginning construction.

The Glenn McConnell widening project has been in the planning stages for years, but Charleston County’s public works department says it is in the advertising stage. In the next few weeks, the project manager plans to open bidding for contractors.

The project plans include widening Glen McConnell Parkway from four lanes to six lanes from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive.

Plans show that most of the widening work will be done in the right-of-way, but the project team says the center median will need to be slightly reduced.

The project will also bring a new multi-use path running along Glenn McConnell Parkway, on the Essex Farms Drive and West Ashley High School side of the road.

Once the project opens for contractor bidding, it will stay open on the Charleston County website for 30 days. It will be posted on the procurement page.

Once the project team selects their lowest bidder, they say they will take it to county council for final approval. Once it has approval the project team says they will schedule a pre-construction meeting, and then set the groundbreaking date.

The public works team says the widening project is on track to likely break ground in the last three months of 2021.

