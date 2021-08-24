SC Lottery
Horry County police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen with non-custodial grandmother

5-year-old Jayden Perritt and his grandmother Diane Randle who does not have custody of him,...
5-year-old Jayden Perritt and his grandmother Diane Randle who does not have custody of him, according to police.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 5-year-old boy who is believed to be with his grandmother who is not his guardian.

Police said Jayden Perritt and his grandmother, 64-year-old Diane Randle, were last seen in the Conway area of Horry County.

Randle may be driving a red 2013 Dodge Caravan with South Carolina license plate number LES-593.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

