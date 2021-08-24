Lowcountry doctor explains FDA vaccine approval process

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With less than half of eligible South Carolinians now considered fully vaccinated, medical experts in the Lowcountry hope the recent Food and Drug Administration approval of one vaccine will boost those numbers.

Rope St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Oliverio says the entire FDA approval process is used to determine whether a vaccine is is safe, pure and potent. Part of the process means tracking facilities that manufacture the vaccine to make sure they are doing it properly and watching for any side effects.

The FDA approved the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Oliverio says he predicts that approval will help people who have struggled with vaccine hesitancy.

“I think it’s going to help folks who are concerned as to whether or not it’s safe,” he said. “Studies were ongoing before December when it was released.”

He said those studies found no significant side effects.

“And now they’ve had an additional 8 months to see if there are any further side effects,” he said.

He said the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines safe and encourages people to get any of the three.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s vaccine dashboard shows 46% of eligible South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated.

