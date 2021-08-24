McMaster leads AccelerateSC meeting on investing American Rescue Plan funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster led an AccelerateSC meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss recommendations for investigating funds from the American Rescue Plan.

A final report by the task force shows its recommendations for allocating South Carolina’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law on March 11 to speed up recovery from economic and health impacts from the pandemic.

The state is expected to receive nearly $8.9 billion in ARPA funds. Gov. Henry McMaster asked the task force’s resources component to make the recommendations.

The recommendations included funding to cover broadband expansion in the state, infrastructure for water, sewer and wastewater services; workforce development; education improvement, tourism recovery and an intermodal facility to improve infrastructure and services in the state’s ports.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.