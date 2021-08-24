MUSC treating 63 COVID patients; 7 are children, hospital says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health released updated data on the patients it is treating with COVID-19.

The hospital says 63 patients are currently being treated in its Charleston, Florence and Lancaster divisions. Seven of them are children who are being treated at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. Of those seven pediatric cases, three are in pediatric intensive care. Hospital officials say one of those three is on a ventilator.

In a post on Twitter, MUSC Health said 81% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In real numbers, of 129 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 105 are unvaccinated and 24 are vaccinated.

The percentage increases for those who are in intensive care, where 86% of patients are unvaccinated. Of those on ventilators, 92% are unvaccinated, according to the post.

Of two pregnant patients currently being tweeted, both are unvaccinated.

