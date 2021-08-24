SC Lottery
Planes from Joint Base Charleston assisting in Afghanistan evacuations

Afghan evacuees depart a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.(U.S. Department of Defense via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Joint Base Charleston confirmed photos released by the U.S. Department of Defense show jets from the base are participating in evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

The defense department tweeted photos of Afghan evacuees departing a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. DOD officials say the base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees.

Joint Base Charleston spokesperson Diana Cossaboom said Tuesday the tail markings in the photos match JBC jets from the 437th Airlift Wing.

Officials have not said how many planes are assisting in the evacuation efforts.

A Joint Base Charleston spokesperson confirmed tail markings in photos released by the U.S. Department of Defense match the design of JBC jets from the 437th Airlift Wing.(U.S. Department of Defense via Twitter)

President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a U.S.-led evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport and for withdrawing the remaining U.S. forces, according to a White House official.

The source spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet publicly announced.

Earlier, the White House said the military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights of Afghanistan since the operation began.

A Taliban spokesman said in Kabul that the group will insist the United States complete its withdrawal by Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

