SC task force recommends plan for federal COVID recovery funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A final report submitted by the state’s accelerateSC task force shows its recommendations for allocating South Carolina’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law on March 11 to speed up recovery from economic and health impacts from the pandemic.

The state is expected to receive nearly $8.9 billion in ARPA funds. Gov. Henry McMaster asked the task force’s resources component to make the recommendations.

The recommendations included funding to cover broadband expansion in the state, infrastructure for water, sewer and wastewater services; workforce development; education improvement, tourism recovery and an intermodal facility to improve infrastructure and services in the state’s ports.

McMaster formed the task force in the spring of 2020.

The recommendations came after after accelerateSC held four public meetings that included feedback from state leaders and members from the business, healthcare, education, tourism communities as well as state political subdivisions and public interest organizations.

