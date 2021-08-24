SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC task force recommends plan for federal COVID recovery funding

A final report submitted by the state’s accelerateSC task force shows its recommendations for...
A final report submitted by the state’s accelerateSC task force shows its recommendations for allocating South Carolina’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.((Source: WIS))
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A final report submitted by the state’s accelerateSC task force shows its recommendations for allocating South Carolina’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law on March 11 to speed up recovery from economic and health impacts from the pandemic.

The state is expected to receive nearly $8.9 billion in ARPA funds. Gov. Henry McMaster asked the task force’s resources component to make the recommendations.

The recommendations included funding to cover broadband expansion in the state, infrastructure for water, sewer and wastewater services; workforce development; education improvement, tourism recovery and an intermodal facility to improve infrastructure and services in the state’s ports.

McMaster formed the task force in the spring of 2020.

The recommendations came after after accelerateSC held four public meetings that included feedback from state leaders and members from the business, healthcare, education, tourism communities as well as state political subdivisions and public interest organizations.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: County considers Highway 41 expansion project
Berkeley County School District officials say the Berkeley High School football teams are under...
Berkeley High School football team in quarantine
Traffic on Highway 41 near the intersection of US 17
County considers Highway 41 expansion project
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of a late-night shooting.
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in Georgetown Co. shooting
Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy