Scattered storms may impact outdoor plans this evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered rain and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, locally heavy rainfall is possible. Before any activity moves in expect high temperatures near 90 degrees, feeling like it’s above 100 degrees with the humidity. A disturbance will sling moisture onshore tomorrow morning resulting in an early start to the rain chances on Wednesday. The highest rain chance will be Wednesday morning before becoming spottier by lunch time and the afternoon. The rain chance will decrease Thursday and Friday leading to a mainly dry, and hot, weekend.

TROPICS: We’re watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean. Two tropical waves has a medium chance of development while the third, in the far eastern Atlantic, is least likely to form into a tropical depression. Nothing is threatening to the Southeast coast of the United States at this time. We will be sure to give you the first alert should anything change.

TODAY: Scattered PM Storms. High 89, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 86, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90, Low 74.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. High 91, Low 75.

