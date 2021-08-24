Scattered storms possible today, tonight!
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Morning fog and low clouds will give way to sunshine which will eventually give way to scattered storms by this afternoon.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 86.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.
