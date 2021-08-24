State health department updates school district COVID case counts
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is tracking a total of 1,015 COVID-19 cases across state school districts.
DHEC reported 857 cases among students and 158 cases among school employees.
The agency does not post exact numbers if an individual school has fewer than five active cases out of privacy concerns. That makes it difficult to pinpoint a precise total by county or even by school district.
While multiple schools across the state reported at least one case in teachers or students, the following Lowcountry schools, however, reported more than five cases:
Charleston County School District
- Meeting Street Elementary: 23 students
- Sullivan’s Island Elementary: 7 students
Berkeley County School District
- Cane Bay High School: 5 students
Dorchester County School District 2
- Summerville High School: 7 students
- Williams M. Reeves Elementary: 6 students
Beaufort County School District
- May River High School: 6 students
