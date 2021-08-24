State health department updates school district COVID case counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is tracking a total of 1,015 COVID-19 cases across state school districts.

DHEC reported 857 cases among students and 158 cases among school employees.

The agency does not post exact numbers if an individual school has fewer than five active cases out of privacy concerns. That makes it difficult to pinpoint a precise total by county or even by school district.

While multiple schools across the state reported at least one case in teachers or students, the following Lowcountry schools, however, reported more than five cases:

Charleston County School District

Meeting Street Elementary: 23 students

Sullivan’s Island Elementary: 7 students

Berkeley County School District

Cane Bay High School: 5 students

Dorchester County School District 2

Summerville High School: 7 students

Williams M. Reeves Elementary: 6 students

Beaufort County School District

May River High School: 6 students

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.