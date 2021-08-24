Tech support provider’s Charleston Co. investment to bring 1,200 new jobs

SC Lottery
The South Carolina Governor’s Office says the IT company is making an initial investment of $3.4 million that will create approximately 1,200 new jobs by 2022.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Digital IT solution provider TELUS is starting an operation in Charleston County they predict will bring 1,200 new jobs.

TELUS says they are a company that builds and delivers digital solutions for global brands by providing multilingual digital customer experience and digital IT solutions to clients.

The South Carolina Governor’s Office says the IT company is making an initial investment of $3.4 million that will create approximately 1,200 new jobs by 2022.

TELUS International says they have over 56,000 team members, operate in more than 25 countries and partner with brands across high-growth industries. These include: technology and games; communications and media; eCommerce and fintech; healthcare and travel; and hospitality.

“We’re excited to welcome TELUS International to South Carolina and celebrate their decision to do business in our state,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. “By creating approximately 1,200 new jobs in Charleston County, this company is making a commitment to the entire community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Governor’s Office says TELUS International’s other operations in the United States are in Folsom, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Located at 3450 Ingleside Boulevard in North Charleston, TELUS International’s new facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing customer demand, the Governor’s Office says.

TELUS International says they are welcoming team members into the new facility and individuals interested in joining TELUS International should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Governor’s Office says the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

