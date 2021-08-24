Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is set to discuss an ordinance restricting large trucks from driving on certain roads in the county.

The ordinance specifically applies to Berryhill Road and Walter Drive, both of which are near Main Road and Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

The residents in the Cedar Creek area say that 18-wheeler trucks frequently get stuck after making a wrong turn in their neighborhood. They say in some instances the road is blocked for hours.

Vocal residents are concerned about the safety of their kids and pets playing in the area because they say many of the roads are narrow and without sidewalks.

Nearby construction sites have brought in a significant increase in 18-wheeler traffic, but the new ordinance would attempt to curb the congestion.

The “No Thru Truck” ordinance would restrict all vehicles with more than six wheels from driving through both Berryhill Road and Walter Drive.

Charleston County Vice Chairwoman Anna Johnson represents the district and is bringing the ordinance before full council on Tuesday.

If passed, the ordinance would be the first truck-restricting ordinance to be implemented in Charleston County.

While it would be the first truck-restricting ordinance if passed, it probably wouldn’t be the last. Other council members expressed similar concerns regarding trucks and several other neighborhoods in the county at last week’s committee meeting. The amount of concern showed the ordinance may soon become one of many restricting trucks in certain areas of the county.

If approved, truck restricting signs will be installed along the roads. Council members are also discussing changes to GPS systems to reflect these restrictions.

The restrictions would not restrict trucks with 6 wheels or less, including FedEx and UPS trucks.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

