SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.

By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is set to discuss an ordinance restricting large trucks from driving on certain roads in the county.

The ordinance specifically applies to Berryhill Road and Walter Drive, both of which are near Main Road and Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

The residents in the Cedar Creek area say that 18-wheeler trucks frequently get stuck after making a wrong turn in their neighborhood. They say in some instances the road is blocked for hours.

Vocal residents are concerned about the safety of their kids and pets playing in the area because they say many of the roads are narrow and without sidewalks.

Nearby construction sites have brought in a significant increase in 18-wheeler traffic, but the new ordinance would attempt to curb the congestion.

The “No Thru Truck” ordinance would restrict all vehicles with more than six wheels from driving through both Berryhill Road and Walter Drive.

Charleston County Vice Chairwoman Anna Johnson represents the district and is bringing the ordinance before full council on Tuesday.

If passed, the ordinance would be the first truck-restricting ordinance to be implemented in Charleston County.

While it would be the first truck-restricting ordinance if passed, it probably wouldn’t be the last. Other council members expressed similar concerns regarding trucks and several other neighborhoods in the county at last week’s committee meeting. The amount of concern showed the ordinance may soon become one of many restricting trucks in certain areas of the county.

If approved, truck restricting signs will be installed along the roads. Council members are also discussing changes to GPS systems to reflect these restrictions.

The restrictions would not restrict trucks with 6 wheels or less, including FedEx and UPS trucks.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Malcolm Tyre Kinloch
Deputies ask public’s help finding man wanted for attempted murder

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project nears contract bidding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trucks could soon be restricted on certain roads in Charleston Co.
The project plans include widening Glen McConnell Parkway from four lanes to six lanes from...
Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project nears contract bidding
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Silas Wicht of Summerville died in a single car crash...
9-year-old killed in vehicle crash on College Park Road