SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child...
Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child endangerment, according to jail records.(Hill-Finklea Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman faces multiple charges in a fatal single-vehicle wreck in Berkeley County.

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child endangerment, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victim in the crash as Silas Wicht, 9, from Summerville. Oliver said Wicht died from blunt force trauma in the crash.

Jail records show a judge set bond at a total of $50,000 for the three charges, which stem from a crash on Aug. 17 on College Park Road near Andrews Boulevard.

Troopers say Wicht was the driver of a 2008 Dodge sedan involved in the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not release additional information about the victim or circumstances of the crash.

It remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Wicht was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

Traffic on Highway 41 near the intersection of US 17
County considers Highway 41 expansion project
Berkeley County School District officials say the Berkeley High School football teams are under...
Berkeley High School football team in quarantine
MUSC Health says 81% of people being treated at the hospital system for COVID-19 are...
MUSC treating 63 COVID patients; 7 are children, hospital says
Afghan evacuees depart a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Planes from Joint Base Charleston assisting in Afghanistan evacuations