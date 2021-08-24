Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old boy

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman faces multiple charges in a fatal single-vehicle wreck in Berkeley County.

Breanna Wicht is charged with felony DUI involving a death, reckless homicide and child endangerment, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victim in the crash as Silas Wicht, 9, from Summerville. Oliver said Wicht died from blunt force trauma in the crash.

Jail records show a judge set bond at a total of $50,000 for the three charges, which stem from a crash on Aug. 17 on College Park Road near Andrews Boulevard.

Troopers say Wicht was the driver of a 2008 Dodge sedan involved in the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not release additional information about the victim or circumstances of the crash.

It remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Wicht was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

