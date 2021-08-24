SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman fined $17K for vaping, drinking and refusing to wear mask on flight to Charlotte

The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C.
The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from...
The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C.(Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal aviation officials say a woman was fined $17,000 for drinking alcohol not served by the airline, vaping and refusing to wear a mask on a flight to Charlotte.

The women’s fine was part of more than $500,000 worth of fines against 34 “unruly” passengers nationwide announced by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C.

The FAA says the fine was due to the woman allegedly interfering with crewmembers after failing to comply with the facemask mandate; drinking alcohol not served by the airline; and trying to use a vape pen.

The aircraft returned from the gate and she was removed from the aircraft.

This brings the FAA’s 2021 total for civil penalties against passengers for alleged unruly behavior to more than $1 million.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has received approximately 3,889 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,867 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.

The most recent fines are part of the agency’s Zero Tolerance campaign against unruly passenger behavior.

Earlier in August, the FAA sent a letter to airports requesting they coordinate more closely with local law enforcement to prosecute egregious cases. The FAA does not have criminal prosecutorial authority.

The letter also requested that airports work to prevent passengers from bringing “to-go” cups of alcohol aboard the aircraft.

The FAA launched a public awareness campaign to engage with airline passengers, flight attendants, pilots and travelers on this issue.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most Lowcountry public schools started at some point last week, and already, they are showing...
Lowcountry school districts release COVID case numbers after 1 week
Officials with Dorchester School District Two said on Monday that four employees have died in...
Dorchester District 2 officials say 4 employees have died recently
It happened across from the corner of Meeting Street and Sheppard Street. No word on any...
Crane collapses in downtown Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of...
SC reports 3-day total of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd Monday in a row
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

Latest News

Ladson resident, Andrew Johnson, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at a Roper...
Lowcountry resident gets first COVID-19 shot after FDA fully approved Pfizer
King doing a Facebook Live which showed his arrest a few days after the riot.
Man who live streamed Charleston riot, subsequent arrest sentenced
Federal lawsuits, statements from teacher advocacy groups, and petitions from doctors and...
SC gov. unswayed on his position on masking in schools despite lawsuit and petitions
VIDEO: SC Gov unswayed on his position on masking in schools despite lawsuit and petitions
VIDEO: SC Gov unswayed on his position on masking in schools despite lawsuit and petitions
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston crane collapse investigation could take days
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston crane collapse investigation could take days